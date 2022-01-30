Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 84.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,542,628 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $86,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

LAZR stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $40.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAZR. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

In related news, CFO Thomas Fennimore purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $892,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 94,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.