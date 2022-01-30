Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,500 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV opened at $75.16 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.