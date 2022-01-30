Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $89,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 109.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,005.4% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Mizuho lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.