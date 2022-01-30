Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 355 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,946,000 after purchasing an additional 799,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,422,000 after purchasing an additional 357,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,849,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,436,873,000 after purchasing an additional 538,394 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,738,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,232,000 after purchasing an additional 627,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,596 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $189.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.37 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

