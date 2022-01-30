Manchester Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,116 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average is $43.74. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

