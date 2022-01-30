Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Danske lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SEB Equities raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

NYSE:NVO opened at $96.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.01. The stock has a market cap of $227.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

