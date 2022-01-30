Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to post $162.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.57 million and the lowest is $162.20 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $147.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $654.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $654.40 million to $654.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $704.03 million, with estimates ranging from $700.74 million to $707.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Manhattan Associates.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

MANH traded up $4.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.08. 285,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,872. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $110.11 and a one year high of $188.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 75.05 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

