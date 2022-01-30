ManpowerGroup (MAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:MAN opened at $103.71 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $85.97 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.28.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ManpowerGroup stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,281 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of ManpowerGroup worth $14,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.