Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MFC. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC opened at $20.47 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $22.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFC. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.