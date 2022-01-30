Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) PT Raised to C$4.50

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MOZ. NBF lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.51.

MOZ stock opened at C$2.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 17.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of C$699.89 million and a P/E ratio of -76.67. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$2.13 and a twelve month high of C$3.73.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

