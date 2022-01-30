Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) rose 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $26.17. Approximately 8,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,767,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

