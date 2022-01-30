MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $345.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MarketAxess is experiencing market share gains across all credit products and geographic regions. The company enters into strategic alliances and acquisitions that enable it to enter new markets and, launch new products or services. The company's Open Trading platform is also benefiting from automation in trading. It enjoys a strong liquidity position and continuous growth in free cash flow with the help of which the company can prudently deploy capital. However, the bond trading volumes are suffering from low levels of credit market volatility. With the ongoing economic revival, bond trading somewhat tapered down is weighing on commission revenues. Shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. It reported weak fourth-quarter earnings due to escalating costs and decreased trading volumes from the total credit category.”

MKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point lowered MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.00.

MKTX stock opened at $335.31 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $321.17 and a 1 year high of $589.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 11.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

