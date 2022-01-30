MarketAxess Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,050 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 665% compared to the typical daily volume of 268 call options.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $335.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $321.17 and a 12 month high of $589.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $378.89 and a 200-day moving average of $416.21.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Compass Point lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.00.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 11.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

