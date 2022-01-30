Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 96.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,721 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Marriott International by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,433 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Marriott International by 973.6% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAR. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $159.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.24 and a beta of 1.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $171.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.