Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Holdings Lifted by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $20,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOOR. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $96.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.10. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

