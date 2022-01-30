McDonald’s’ (MCD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.18.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD opened at $256.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.30. The company has a market capitalization of $191.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.