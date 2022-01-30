MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 228.3% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,507,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MDMP traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.04. 161,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,863. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.07. MDM Permian has a fifty-two week low of 0.01 and a fifty-two week high of 0.94.

About MDM Permian

MDM Permian, Inc provides oil and gas exploration services. It operates through Midland Basin of West Texas. Crockett, Glasscock, and Howard counties. The company was founded by Michael L. Rafael in 1981 and is headquartered in Carrollton, TX.

