MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Short Interest Up 209.2% in January

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 209.2% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,100,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,100,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,050,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,050,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,050,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

MEKA traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 194,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,593. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $14.70.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

