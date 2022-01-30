Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 3,617 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,882,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,584,000 after purchasing an additional 268,227 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $389,865,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,521,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,835,000 after purchasing an additional 514,007 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,345,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,414,000 after purchasing an additional 213,613 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

