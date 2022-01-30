Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 761 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Novavax were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 89.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth about $1,000,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth about $829,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $1,516,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,711 shares of company stock worth $14,307,505. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Shares of NVAX opened at $82.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.81. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.91 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

