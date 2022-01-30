Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 2,317 Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKN. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,494,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $497,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKN opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

