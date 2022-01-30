Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COLB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 335.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth about $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $34.53 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average of $35.16.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

COLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

