Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. 55I LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,456,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $187.43 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.52 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.87.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

