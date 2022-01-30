Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.3% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 61.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 66,907 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 86,291 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the third quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

VZ stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

