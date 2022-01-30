Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,878 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.9% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,835 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $492.43 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $533.23 and its 200 day moving average is $485.76. The firm has a market cap of $218.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

