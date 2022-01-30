Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD opened at $105.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.48.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $4,032,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,534 shares of company stock worth $69,590,472. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

