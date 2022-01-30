Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading 4.9% Lower This Week

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $9.95 million and approximately $652,995.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.13 or 0.00008308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002176 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.