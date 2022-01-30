Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will announce $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Methanex reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.61. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Methanex in the second quarter valued at $139,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

