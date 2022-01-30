Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. 24,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 461,857 shares.The stock last traded at $45.21 and had previously closed at $46.68.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MEOH. Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $1,279,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Methanex by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Methanex by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 110,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex in the third quarter worth $460,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

