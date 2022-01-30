MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MCBS opened at $25.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $29.82. The company has a market cap of $647.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.50.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 41.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetroCity Bankshares will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 113.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 22,937 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 45.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

