Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) is Logan Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 347.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 17,024 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for 1.4% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $30,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,430.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,552.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,515.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

