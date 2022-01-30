MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Down 71.1% in January

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the December 31st total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,143,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after acquiring an additional 119,443 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 381,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 78,365 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 60,343 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 296,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 51,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 214,589 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 34,322 shares in the last quarter. 9.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 103,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,839. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

