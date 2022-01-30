MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in January

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:MCHVY remained flat at $$8.26 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800. MGM China has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31.
About MGM China
