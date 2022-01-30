MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,150,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,215 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $44,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 155.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGP. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie cut MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

