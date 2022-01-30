Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,925 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.6% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Amundi acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665,264 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Microsoft by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 337.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.47.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $308.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.77. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

