MicroStrategy Incorporated to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MicroStrategy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MSTR. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $338.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $635.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $307.19 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total value of $1,292,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

