Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.64.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Mimecast stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.24 and its 200-day moving average is $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $38.84 and a 1 year high of $85.48. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.55, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $586,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,312 shares of company stock worth $4,113,806. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 773,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,056,000 after purchasing an additional 113,148 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,415,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after purchasing an additional 122,853 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 155,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

