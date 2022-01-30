Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Short Interest Update

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 473.8% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:MCURF opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. Mind Cure Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62.

About Mind Cure Health

Mind Cure Health Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of a branded line of organic and functional mushroom powders. It also operates Mind Cure Health Center, which offers psychedelic-assisted mental health therapy to patients, as well as training to therapists. The company sells its products through online and retail stores in North America.

