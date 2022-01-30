MintMe.com Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $5,089.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,020.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.22 or 0.06888952 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.36 or 0.00290253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.61 or 0.00777486 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00010017 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00066542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.00 or 0.00397163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00239332 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

