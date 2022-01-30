Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT Raised to $46.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 153.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MIRM. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $18.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.80. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $121,305 in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

