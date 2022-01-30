Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,582,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088,417 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $120,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

MCW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $194.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 5,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $82,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,814 shares of company stock worth $529,952.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

