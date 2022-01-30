Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 85.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AECOM were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in AECOM by 6.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in AECOM by 5.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AECOM during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in AECOM by 88.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,636,000 after purchasing an additional 369,000 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 1.0% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 32,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Shares of ACM opened at $68.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AECOM has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $78.62.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

