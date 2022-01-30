Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 242,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $18.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $21.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.66.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

