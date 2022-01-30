Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 5,900 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,852 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of ITUB opened at $4.56 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. On average, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

