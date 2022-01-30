Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,951 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25,219 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,221 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBBY shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.77.

In related news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John R. Hartmann acquired 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 51,362 shares of company stock worth $820,390. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.