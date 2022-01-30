Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,213,000 after buying an additional 126,557 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Berry Global Group by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 74,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Berry Global Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 543,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY opened at $67.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,007,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

