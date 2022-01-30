Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,545 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMX. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 15.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,954,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $959,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399,065 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,729,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $175,942,000 after purchasing an additional 167,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 215.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,053 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter worth $36,277,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,749,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMX opened at $18.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

