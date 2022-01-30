MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.08% from the company’s previous close.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.75.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $149.10 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $138.70 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.36.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

