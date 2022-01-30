Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monro by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Monro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Monro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monro by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 23,365 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 289.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 33,785 shares during the period.

In other Monro news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Monro stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

