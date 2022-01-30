Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 7,367.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Moody’s by 421.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 86.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.27.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $336.51 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $263.61 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $377.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

